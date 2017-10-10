Barbour County Man Charged with 2 counts of Arson

Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office arrested a Barbour County man Monday.



Gordon Barlow, 45, of Philippi, was arrested after he allegedly set several fires at a property on Spall Lick Road in Philippi. The fires were set at approximately 7:33 a.m. Sunday, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Barlow allegedly set three fires at the property, Marshals said. The fires were set to a porch, a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a detached garage.

The Barbour County Sheriff's Department said the fires were retaliation against Junior Collins after the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old boy . West Virginia State Police said Collins intentionally struck the boy with his vehicle Saturday night. Collins was charged with voluntary manslaughter and hit-and-run with death. Barbour County Deputies said the boy was Barlow's son.

Barlow admitted to the investigators that he had set the fires, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson. Additional charges are pending. Barlow was taken to the Tygart Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.