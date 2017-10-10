Clarksburg Sees Increase in Fall Clean-Up From Last Year - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Clarksburg Sees Increase in Fall Clean-Up From Last Year

Posted: Updated:
By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Connect

Clarksburg has finished the first week of its annual fall clean-up. 

City officials said they have noticed an increase in trash pick up from last year.

"Well so far this year, Friday completed our first week. We showed a 33 percent increase from about 76 tons to about 115 tons and the cost was a little over $4,400 for the first week," said Assistant City Manager Anthony Bellotte.

The cost associated with the clean-up is the tipping fee to dump the trash in the landfill. City officials expect the clean-up to cost the city between $13,000 and $15,000.

City officials would like to remind residents not include rubber tires or liquids such as paint in their trash pick-up.

Clarksburg will continue to host the free clean-up as a way to promote a clean city by hosting a spring clean-up.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.