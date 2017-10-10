Manpower Hosts Job Fair in Clarksburg

Workforce of West Virginia continues to help West Virginians find work.

Manpower of West Virginia was in Clarksburg's Workforce office Tuesday afternoon to help individuals get placed with open job positions. Some of those jobs included oil and gas field technicians, event setup and cleanup, senior accountants and administrative assistants.



Manpower will be hosting another job fair on Wednesday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Workforce office in Morgantown.

"So, for these two events, we’re simply looking to match the talent with the demands so a number of larger to medium size organizations have asked us to pull large batches of people for resurgence and growth that we are seeing in this area so we are super excited to announce that we have a lot of jobs that are on the rise," said Zach Treister, director of business development.