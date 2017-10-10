Marion County Man Arrested for Driving Under Influence with Child

Fairmont Police arrested a man on Monday in Fairmont for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.



William Poling, 50, of Monongah, was driving under the influence of alcohol with an 8-year-old child in the passenger seat, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, Poling failed a field sobriety test. He also had a blood-alcohol level of 0.209, officers said.

Poling has been charged with child neglect.

Poling was taken to North Central Regional Jail. His bail was set at $5,000.