Marion County Man Arrested for Driving Under Influence with Child

Fairmont Police arrested a man on Monday in Fairmont for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.
William Poling, 50, of Monongah, was driving under the influence of alcohol with an 8-year-old child in the passenger seat, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, Poling failed a field sobriety test. He also had a blood-alcohol level of 0.209, officers said.
Poling has been charged with child neglect.
Poling was taken to North Central Regional Jail. His bail was set at $5,000.
