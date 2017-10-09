University High School Hosts Annual Showcase of Bands

The University High Band Boosters held their fourth annual "Showcase of the Bands" Monday night.

Performing in front of a packed stadium, the student bands showed off their musical skills and, at times, their dance skills.

Eight high school bands and the Fairmont University marching band performed a wide range of music. Some themes included Disney musicals, spy movies, and Grease.

All the proceeds from the event go back to the bands to help with travel costs, instruments repairs, and buying uniforms. With so much of the public focusing on high school sports, band directors were happy to spotlight these student musicians.

"This is not a competition. We just want everyone to come and have a good time, showcase all the hard work that these kids have put into this," said showcase director Kevin Tenney. "They know its all about the group. It's all about coming together and tonight we have a beautiful night to be able to watch all these bands showcase their thing."