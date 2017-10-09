Girl Scout Troop 4022 Discuss Silver Project, Stocking for Veterans

Girl Scout Troop 4022 held a meeting Monday at the Clarksburg Uptown Events Center discussing its upcoming Silver Project, Stocking for Veterans.

If you have a veteran who is in need of some holiday cheer you can pick up applications on Monday, October 16, in Harrison County at Home Depot, My little Cup Cake, Adamston Shop N Save, T & T Hair Salon, and Clarksburg Uptown Events Center. Girl Scouts will prepare paper stocking and hang them at each business for the public to adopt.

“We’re going to fill them for veterans and hand them out around Christmas time, said Sophia Wagoner,” Girl Scout Troop 4022.

If you need application you can download a printable one here.

“We like doing community Service a lot, and just stuff for the community and around us,” said Mary Felts, Girl Scout Troop 4022.

The scouts said they are working hard to earn their silver awards and enjoy giving back to the communities through service projects.