Bridgeport City Council Presents Two Proclamations

Bridgeport City Council met Monday evening presenting two proclamations. First, a proclamation was presented to the Harrison County Brest Cancer Awareness Committee recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The committee said they started their fundraiser last Wednesday with a goal of $12,000. Currently the group is also raising awareness for uninsured women.

“Yes, there is options, you can call your local Health Department, you can call your local Health Access if there is one in your county. You can call Bonnie's Bus which is locally. There is always a number you can get a hold of somebody. Ask your doctor, get your referral and please get checked,” said Melissa Rowan.

Council also presented a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.