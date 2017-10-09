WVU College of Law Hosts Diversity Play

West Virginia University hosted a play at the law school Monday evening about race and racial discrimination.
The play, called Defamation, had to do with a plaintiff suing a company for defamation and the audience serves as the jury in an interactive way. The plaintiff had to prove the defendant is guilty, and has to prove financial harm was suffered.
The event was booked by Teaching Associate Professor and Director of Academic Excellence Center, Kirsha Trychta.
