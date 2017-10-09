City of Clarksburg Gives Financial Update on Robinson Grand Project

"Once complete The Robinson Grand will attract performing arts programming and productions drawing children, teens, adults. seniors, as well as community organizations to the events and memories," said Antero Resources Regional Senior Vice President Al Schopp.

As the public fundraising campaign ramps up for the performing arts center, Antero Resources has given the project $600,000.

"It will also attract more area of businesses and investments, the kind of economic development that strengthens a community's fabric," said Schopp.

Right now, just under two million dollars has been raised privately for the theater with another four to six million dollars needed during the capital campaign.

"Later this month, we do anticipate the closing on the new market tax credits and historical tax credits," said Clarksburg City Manager Martin Howe. "What does that mean to the city? What does that mean to The Robinson Grand? That brings in approximately 5 million dollars the day we close on those tax credits. That's free money..equity money that goes toward the project."

This month the public fundraising campaign will launch.

"That is the first thing we will open up in our public campaign," said Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Executive Director Ryan Tolley. "The ability to go online and donate any amount and provide support to the theater."

Memberships will also be offered along with naming opportunities and seat sponsorships.

"Programming sponsorships that allows individuals and organizations to help underwrite events that we do. of course, support from the community is huge to especially pull off the larger acts," said Tolley.