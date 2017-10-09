Panera Bread to Offer Delivery

Panera Bread will now deliver its menu items directly to your doorstep.



The bakery cafe launched its small order delivery in the Clarksburg and Morgantown stores Monday.

Customers can now enjoy their favorite soups, salads and sandwiches delivered right to their home or office.

Orders can be made by phone, app or website.



"You can place a delivery order at Panera Bread dot com or using our Panera Bread App. You put your address into the delivery map and it will show you if you're in our delivery zone. The radius is eight minutes around our bakery cafe and our orders will be delivered right to you," Natalie Mikula said.



Panera has had success with its delivery system at other stores through out the country.