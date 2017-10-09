Winter Weather Posse Prepares for 12th Year of Serving

The 12th annual Winter Weather Posse is planned for November 11.

The event has been a mainstay in the Monongalia County area for serving seniors and disabled citizens who need various tasks completed in order to prepare for the winter cold.

Teams of volunteers venture out to homes and do everything from lawn cleanup, putting plastic on windows, caulking and weather stripping and installing smoke alarms and CO2 detectors.

"Seniors, I think the biggest struggle is to be concerned about their homes. They can't get out and put plastic on the windows, they can't get out and rake the leaves. There are so many things that they can't do, and we have the youth. We have a lot of volunteers to help," said Irv Schuetzner, publicity for Winter Weather Posse.

The deadline for a senior citizen to apply this year is October 15.

To take advantage of this serving opportunity or submit a senior for the posse, contact Eleanor Green at eig@comcast.net