Carpenter, Fazalare Combine for Week 7 Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week"

The last play of the first half against Grafton paid major dividends for Lincoln in Week 7.

On that play, Kobie Carpenter hit Cory Fazalare on a jump ball in the endzone, giving the Cougars a more comfortable halftime lead on the way to a 42-21 victory.

That play is our Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" for Week 7, after raking in nearly two-thirds of the vote in our weekly poll.

Watch the Honda SportsZone every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. for more Connexion of the Week nominees.

2017 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” winners:

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 4: Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston)

Week 5: Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)

Week 6: Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.)

Week 7: Kobie Carpenter to Cory Fazalare (Lincoln)