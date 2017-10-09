Nonprofit Organization to Hold Harry Potter Themed Scavenger Hunt

A non-profit organization will be holding a Harry Potter Horcrux Scavenger Hunt at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in Morgantown on Saturday, October 21.

The unique fundraiser will be in support of Libera, an organization that helps to empower teens and women in West Virginia.

The scavenger hunt will take place along the waterfront trail system near the park.

First place prizes include remote control wands, along with Starbucks and restaurant gift cards.

"We expect there to be families, teens, kids, college students. Because Harry Potter is kind of a fun thing to do. So just come out and have fun and benefit a great non-profit that's helping women in West Virginia," said Jessie Haring of Libera.

