WV Spay Neuter Assistance Program Applications Available

The West Virginia Spay and Neuter bill passed both the Senate and the House with overwhelming bipartisan support.

House Bill 2552 passage means spay/neuter funding is now available to West Virginia pet owners in 55 counties for the next 10 years. This assistance program is an opportunity for the state to be proactive about the animal overpopulation problem and help communities manage animal breeding.

“This is an opportunity to help them spay and neuter these animals. We have the money for ten years and we figured this and calculated so that over a ten-year period we hope to get ahead the pet overpopulation and then it could be managed and managed in a way that we can keep up with,” said West Virginia Spay Neuter Advisory Board Member Theresa Bruner.

The Spay Neuter Assistance Program will accept applications from October 1 through November 1 and grants will be awarded on January 1, 2018.

For more information and application information, visit West Virginia Department of Agriculture online.