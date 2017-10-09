Drive-By Flu Clinic Serves Nearly 100 Patients

WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital offered flu vaccines at a drive-by flu clinic Monday afternoon from 10:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. outside the main lobby of the hospital.

The clinic is designed to be easier for the elder to access the flu vaccine without having to schedule an appointment or even leave their cars. The vaccination is extremely important for young children, the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.

“It does take the body two weeks to build up antibodies to the influenza vaccine. Even though we are giving it this early it is still going to be two weeks from now before the antibodies are built up in the body. Flu deaths in the elderly sometimes can be elevated and high so that’s why we encourage all the elderly,” said St. Joseph’s Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health Peggy Cohen.

The clinic was set up to get people ahead of flu season by vaccinating early and hospital staff and students from Fred W. Eberle Technical Center serviced 98 patients during Monday’s clinic.

St. Joseph’s will be planning a second clinic in November.