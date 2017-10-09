Wilson Martino Dental Prepares for Freedom Day

"A day of free for a lifetime of freedom" is the slogan and idea behind Wilson Martino Dental's Freedom Day.

Freedom Day will be a free day of dental services for veterans, active military and their families.

The office said they are excited to serve those who have served them.

"We will be starting out with cleaning and x-rays and then if there is more dental work that is needed for the patient then our wonderful doctors are ready to step in and take care of what else needs done," said Robin McCauley, Wilson Martino Dental.

More than 200 businesses have donated treats so each patient on Freedom Day will also leave with a bag of swag.

The Freedom Day will be on Thursday, October 12 starting at 7:30 a.m. Appointments are available for Thursday, and those interested should call the Wilson Martino office at 304-842-7568.