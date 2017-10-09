Taylor County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Taylor County Deputies arrested a man after executing a search warrant on Sunday, October 8 in Knottsville.

Justin Mayle, 34, was arrested after deputies discovered several controlled substances in a residence.

Deputies said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, an assortment of various narcotics, drug paraphernalia and equipment used for the operation of a clandestine (methamphetamine) lab inside Mayle's residence. Deputies also discovered a room used for growing marijuana, along with multiple mature marijuana plants, according to the sheriff's department.

Mayle was arrested and transported to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a precursor to manufacture methamphetamine.

The West Virginia State Police and the Department of Natural Resources assisted with the search warrant. There were two deer that had been illegally poached by Mayle, according to deputies. The Taylor County Sheriff's Department will continue to investigate.