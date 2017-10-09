Bonnie's Bus to Visit Clarksburg

A medical mobile unit will be bringing its resources to Clarksburg.

Bonnie's Bus, the mobile mammogram unit, will be parked at First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg at the end of the month. The visit is on October 31 and more than half of the appointments are already filled.

Medicare, Medicaid and all private insurances are accepted and funds are available to cover the cost of a mammogram for uninsured West Virginia women age 40 and over.

Health Access said the resource serves its patients greatly.

"A lot of our patients have transportation issues and its just much more convenient for them to come to this mobile mammography unit that comes into Clarksburg so it really fits into our plane of care for a lot of our women so we do women's health here at the clinic," said Jim Harris, executive director of Health Access.

Call Health Access at 304-622-2708 if you need to make an appointment for the Bonnie's Bus visit. The bus is sponsored by Health Access.