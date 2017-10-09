United Hospital Center Hosts Cancer Survivorship Series

The Cecil B. Highland Jr. And Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center at United Hospital Center offered a special series for those who have battled cancer Monday.
The series was called a "Cancer Survivorship Series." The event focused on addressing the wide variety of medical, nutritional, physical, emotional and spiritual concerns of the patient.
The series also addressed the experience of the caretaker as well.
"We do a really good job working with families and patients but we often focus so much on the patient that we need to widen our view and talk about what kinds of things that the caregiver may be experiencing," said Linda Carte, vice president of Oncology at UHC.
The event will be set up at the cancer center again on Tuesday, October 10 from 10:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
