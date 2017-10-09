2017 Halloween Events - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

2017 Halloween Events

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
DATE TIME EVENT LOCATION PRICE

HARRISON COUNTY
 
Oct. 13  5-9 p.m.

Halloween Paint & Sip with Holly Groves
Sign up by October 8 by calling 304-329-1715. Space is limited.

 Preston Community Arts Center
123 S. Price Street Kingwood, WV		 $25.
Oct. 13 8-11 p.m. Friday the 13th Halloween Party

Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875
10099 Cost Ave. Stonewood, WV 26301

 $5/couple
Oct. 14 12-2 p.m. Kindness Saturday featuring Spook-Tacular Costume Contest Meadowbrook Mall at Marshalls Court
Oct. 17  6-8 p.m. 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Meadowbrook Mall in Spirit Halloween Tent
Oct. 21 2-4 p.m. 3rd Annual Nutter Fort Elementary Trunk or Treat Nutter Fort Elementary School
Oct. 21 8 p.m. 4th Annual Zombie Walk (Fundraiser)
Professional makeup artists available from 12-7 p.m. ($25 donation)		 Meadowbrook Mall by Target $5
Oct. 21 3-5 p.m. Hay Bales Fall Festival Bridgeport Recreation Complex FREE
Oct. 28 12-4 p.m. Howl-A-Ween Cruise-In Pet Supplies Plus
Emily Drive Clarksburg, WV		 $10 Entry
Oct. 29 2-4 p.m. Fall Carnival (including Trunk or Treat, hayride, bounce house, concessions, games, etc.) Liberty High School
1 Mountaineer Dr. Clarksburg, WV 26301		 FREE
Oct. 30 5-7 p.m. Merchants Trick or Treat Downtown Clarksburg
Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Clarksburg
Oct. 31 5-7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat North View United Methodist Church
1924 Goff Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat (Set-up starts at 5 p.m.) Summit Park Volunteer Fire Department

LEWIS COUNTY
 
Oct. 21 6 p.m.-1 a.m. The Asylum's Costume Ball
18-years-old with ID to enter

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
50 S. River Ave. Weston, WV 26452

 $20-25
Oct. 31 6-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Weston

MARION COUNTY
 
Oct. 21 1-5 p.m. Fall Fest & Happy Trail  Palatine Park FREE
Oct. 27 & 28 6-9 p.m. Terror on Tygart - A Haunted Hayride Tygart Lake State Park
1240 Paul E Malone Road Grafton, WV 26354		 $1
Oct. 28 5-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene
1604 Morgantown Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554

MONONGALIA COUNTY
 
Oct. 21 3:30-8 p.m.

Horcrux Scavenger Hunt
Register: www.liberawv.com

 Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheather
799 East Brockway Ave. Morgantown, WV 26501
Oct. 21 6-9 p.m. 2017 Morgantown Zombie Walk High Street Morgantown, WV
Oct. 27 5:30-8 p.m. Trick or Treat/Community Festival for residents Granville
Oct. 29  2 p.m.

Howloween Egg Haunt & Costume Contest
Registration starts at 1:30 p.m.

 Marilla Park Main Pavilion
1046 White Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501		 Donations
Oct. 31 6:30-8 p.m. Morgantown Trick or Treat
(Morgantown residents only)		 Morgantown
Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Star City
Oct. 31 6:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Westover

PRESTON COUNTY
 
Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Brandonville
Oct. 31 5-6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat
Annual Rotary Club party to follow at 7 p.m.

 Newburg
Oct. 31 5-6:30 p.m. Trick or Treat
The Lions Club will host a costume contest and BINGO at 7 p.m. at the VFW		 Rowlesburg
Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Terra Alta
Oct. 31  5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat
Community part at 7 p.m. at the Craig Civic Center		 Kingwood
Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Unincorporated areas of Preston County

RANDOLPH COUNTY
 
Oct. 31 6:30-8 p.m. Trick or Treat

Elkins City Hall
401 Davis Ave. Elkins, WV 26241

UPSHUR COUNTY
 
Oct. 28 6-Midnight

Haunted Walk Trail
(Rain date: October 29)

 Binky Poundstone Memorial River Walk
Camden Ave. Buckhannon, WV
Oct. 30 6-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat Public Safety Complex Parking Lot
Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Buckhannon City Limits


Happy Halloween from all of us here at WBOY!

Do you know of any events that we have not listed? Send them to us at news@wboy.com.

