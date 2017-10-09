2017 Halloween Events

|DATE
|TIME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|PRICE
|
HARRISON COUNTY
|Oct. 13
|5-9 p.m.
|
Halloween Paint & Sip with Holly Groves
|Preston Community Arts Center
123 S. Price Street Kingwood, WV
|$25.
|Oct. 13
|8-11 p.m.
|Friday the 13th Halloween Party
|
Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875
|$5/couple
|Oct. 14
|12-2 p.m.
|Kindness Saturday featuring Spook-Tacular Costume Contest
|Meadowbrook Mall at Marshalls Court
|Oct. 17
|6-8 p.m.
|2nd Annual Trunk or Treat
|Meadowbrook Mall in Spirit Halloween Tent
|Oct. 21
|2-4 p.m.
|3rd Annual Nutter Fort Elementary Trunk or Treat
|Nutter Fort Elementary School
|Oct. 21
|8 p.m.
|4th Annual Zombie Walk (Fundraiser)
Professional makeup artists available from 12-7 p.m. ($25 donation)
|Meadowbrook Mall by Target
|$5
|Oct. 21
|3-5 p.m.
|Hay Bales Fall Festival
|Bridgeport Recreation Complex
|FREE
|Oct. 28
|12-4 p.m.
|Howl-A-Ween Cruise-In
|Pet Supplies Plus
Emily Drive Clarksburg, WV
|$10 Entry
|Oct. 29
|2-4 p.m.
|Fall Carnival (including Trunk or Treat, hayride, bounce house, concessions, games, etc.)
|Liberty High School
1 Mountaineer Dr. Clarksburg, WV 26301
|FREE
|Oct. 30
|5-7 p.m.
|Merchants Trick or Treat
|Downtown Clarksburg
|Oct. 31
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Clarksburg
|Oct. 31
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat
|North View United Methodist Church
1924 Goff Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301
|Oct. 31
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat (Set-up starts at 5 p.m.)
|Summit Park Volunteer Fire Department
|
LEWIS COUNTY
|Oct. 21
|6 p.m.-1 a.m.
|The Asylum's Costume Ball
18-years-old with ID to enter
|
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
|$20-25
|Oct. 31
|6-7 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Weston
|
MARION COUNTY
|Oct. 21
|1-5 p.m.
|Fall Fest & Happy Trail
|Palatine Park
|FREE
|Oct. 27 & 28
|6-9 p.m.
|Terror on Tygart - A Haunted Hayride
|Tygart Lake State Park
1240 Paul E Malone Road Grafton, WV 26354
|$1
|Oct. 28
|5-7 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat
|Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene
1604 Morgantown Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554
|
MONONGALIA COUNTY
|Oct. 21
|3:30-8 p.m.
|
Horcrux Scavenger Hunt
|Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheather
799 East Brockway Ave. Morgantown, WV 26501
|Oct. 21
|6-9 p.m.
|2017 Morgantown Zombie Walk
|High Street Morgantown, WV
|Oct. 27
|5:30-8 p.m.
|Trick or Treat/Community Festival for residents
|Granville
|Oct. 29
|2 p.m.
|
Howloween Egg Haunt & Costume Contest
|Marilla Park Main Pavilion
1046 White Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501
|Donations
|Oct. 31
|6:30-8 p.m.
|Morgantown Trick or Treat
(Morgantown residents only)
|Morgantown
|Oct. 31
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Star City
|Oct. 31
|6:30-7 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Westover
|
PRESTON COUNTY
|Oct. 31
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Brandonville
|Oct. 31
|5-6:30 p.m.
|
Trick or Treat
|Newburg
|Oct. 31
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
The Lions Club will host a costume contest and BINGO at 7 p.m. at the VFW
|Rowlesburg
|Oct. 31
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Terra Alta
|Oct. 31
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
Community part at 7 p.m. at the Craig Civic Center
|Kingwood
|Oct. 31
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Unincorporated areas of Preston County
|
RANDOLPH COUNTY
|Oct. 31
|6:30-8 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|
Elkins City Hall
|
UPSHUR COUNTY
|Oct. 28
|6-Midnight
|
Haunted Walk Trail
|Binky Poundstone Memorial River Walk
Camden Ave. Buckhannon, WV
|Oct. 30
|6-8 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat
|Public Safety Complex Parking Lot
|Oct. 31
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Buckhannon City Limits
Happy Halloween from all of us here at WBOY!
Do you know of any events that we have not listed? Send them to us at news@wboy.com.
