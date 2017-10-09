2017 Halloween Events

DATE TIME EVENT LOCATION PRICE

HARRISON COUNTY

Oct. 13 5-9 p.m. Halloween Paint & Sip with Holly Groves

Sign up by October 8 by calling 304-329-1715. Space is limited. Preston Community Arts Center

123 S. Price Street Kingwood, WV $25. Oct. 13 8-11 p.m. Friday the 13th Halloween Party Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875

10099 Cost Ave. Stonewood, WV 26301 $5/couple Oct. 14 12-2 p.m. Kindness Saturday featuring Spook-Tacular Costume Contest Meadowbrook Mall at Marshalls Court Oct. 17 6-8 p.m. 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Meadowbrook Mall in Spirit Halloween Tent Oct. 21 2-4 p.m. 3rd Annual Nutter Fort Elementary Trunk or Treat Nutter Fort Elementary School Oct. 21 8 p.m. 4th Annual Zombie Walk (Fundraiser)

Professional makeup artists available from 12-7 p.m. ($25 donation) Meadowbrook Mall by Target $5 Oct. 21 3-5 p.m. Hay Bales Fall Festival Bridgeport Recreation Complex FREE Oct. 28 12-4 p.m. Howl-A-Ween Cruise-In Pet Supplies Plus

Emily Drive Clarksburg, WV $10 Entry Oct. 29 2-4 p.m. Fall Carnival (including Trunk or Treat, hayride, bounce house, concessions, games, etc.) Liberty High School

1 Mountaineer Dr. Clarksburg, WV 26301 FREE Oct. 30 5-7 p.m. Merchants Trick or Treat Downtown Clarksburg Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Clarksburg Oct. 31 5-7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat North View United Methodist Church

1924 Goff Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat (Set-up starts at 5 p.m.) Summit Park Volunteer Fire Department

LEWIS COUNTY

Oct. 21 6 p.m.-1 a.m. The Asylum's Costume Ball

18-years-old with ID to enter Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

50 S. River Ave. Weston, WV 26452 $20-25 Oct. 31 6-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Weston

MARION COUNTY

Oct. 21 1-5 p.m. Fall Fest & Happy Trail Palatine Park FREE Oct. 27 & 28 6-9 p.m. Terror on Tygart - A Haunted Hayride Tygart Lake State Park

1240 Paul E Malone Road Grafton, WV 26354 $1 Oct. 28 5-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene

1604 Morgantown Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554

MONONGALIA COUNTY

Oct. 21 3:30-8 p.m. Horcrux Scavenger Hunt

Register: www.liberawv.com Hazel Ruby McQuain Amphitheather

799 East Brockway Ave. Morgantown, WV 26501 Oct. 21 6-9 p.m. 2017 Morgantown Zombie Walk High Street Morgantown, WV Oct. 27 5:30-8 p.m. Trick or Treat/Community Festival for residents Granville Oct. 29 2 p.m. Howloween Egg Haunt & Costume Contest

Registration starts at 1:30 p.m. Marilla Park Main Pavilion

1046 White Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501 Donations Oct. 31 6:30-8 p.m. Morgantown Trick or Treat

(Morgantown residents only) Morgantown Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Star City Oct. 31 6:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Westover

PRESTON COUNTY

Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Brandonville Oct. 31 5-6:30 p.m. Trick or Treat

Annual Rotary Club party to follow at 7 p.m. Newburg Oct. 31 5-6:30 p.m. Trick or Treat

The Lions Club will host a costume contest and BINGO at 7 p.m. at the VFW Rowlesburg Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Terra Alta Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat

Community part at 7 p.m. at the Craig Civic Center Kingwood Oct. 31 5:30-7 p.m. Trick or Treat Unincorporated areas of Preston County

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Oct. 31 6:30-8 p.m. Trick or Treat Elkins City Hall

401 Davis Ave. Elkins, WV 26241

UPSHUR COUNTY

Oct. 28 6-Midnight Haunted Walk Trail

(Rain date: October 29) Binky Poundstone Memorial River Walk

Camden Ave. Buckhannon, WV Oct. 30 6-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat Public Safety Complex Parking Lot Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Trick or Treat Buckhannon City Limits



Happy Halloween from all of us here at WBOY!



Do you know of any events that we have not listed? Send them to us at news@wboy.com.