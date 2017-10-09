Honor Flight Sends Veterans to Washington D.C. Part II

The second half of the day started at the FDR Memorial, followed by a trip to Arlington National Cemetery.

The Veterans were able to see a changing of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown, many of whom came up to me afterward and said how great it was to see such respect for our unknown soldiers.



After a quick stop at the Air Force Monument for a group picture, the Veterans were treated to a fully catered dinner at the Women’s Memorial by Tony Stafford, a Huntington native and restauranteur in Washington D.C.

"Sometimes we get busy in our lives. We don’t remember the veterans and I’m blessed to have three successful restaurants and I want to be able to give back and I’d much rather do something like this to my hometown and it’s very special to me," said Stafford.

After a long day, the coordinators were very satisfied that they were able to give something back to the men and women who fought for our freedom.

We can’t repay these Veterans for what they’ve done for us, their families, the sacrifices they’ve made. But hopefully in a small way we’re able to tell them thank you we do appreciate them, and we do appreciate them," said Amy Johnson of Honor Flight Huntington.

Coordinator of North Central West Virginia, Tanya Cayton, has already started planning next year’s flight, and considers it a privilege and honor to be able to show gratitude to the Vets.

A lot of these Veterans when they went to war, or when they fought for our country for our freedoms, they did not get the welcome home. They did not get the letters. They did not get any respect whatsoever, and this is our opportunity and our community’s opportunity and our businesses around the community, it’s their opportunity to say thank you for what they sacrificed for us."