Morgantown Police Arrest Man for Possession of a Firearm

Morgantown Police responded to a report of a man smoking marijuana in a parking area Saturday on Retail Drive in Morgantown.

Isaiah Davis, 26, was standing between shopping carts near the side of a building when police arrived at approximately 1:17 p.m., according to Morgantown Police.



Officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana emanating from Davis. Officers detained Davis and began to conduct their investigation, according to Morgantown Police. Davis punched one of the officers in the forehead and swung at an off-duty State Trooper in an effort to flee the scene, officers said. Davis was apprehended after a brief struggle.

After searching Davis, officers recovered marijuana, a white powder suspected to be cocaine and a large amount of cash, officers said. Officers then located Davis' vehicle to continue their investigation. The vehicle was impounded, and officers obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle, officers said. Officers found a 9 m.m. pistol, ammunition, approximately 400 grams of white powder suspected to be cocaine, 400 grams of a brown powder suspected to be heroin and 178.9 grams of Xanax, according to Morgantown Police. Police said a total of $8,309 was recovered from Davis and the vehicle.

Davis has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after two previous convictions of first degree robbery in 2011 and 2013. Police said additional charges are pending. Davis was taken to the North Central Regional Jail.