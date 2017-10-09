Deputies Arrest Man for Soliciting a Minor Online for Sex

Deputies arrested a Pennsylvania man after they said he drove several hours to Beckley to meet with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sex. Raleigh County Deputies arrested Harold S. Pritchard on Friday, Oct. 6,2017.

They said he drove more than six hours from Tatamy, Pennsylvania. Deputies said he rented a cabin in the area, but officials with the recreations department at Lake Stephens said they had no cabin rented at the park in Pritchard's name.

Pritchard is charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He’s being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.