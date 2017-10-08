WVU School of Music Faculty Showcase Concert

The West Virginia University College of Creative Arts held its inaugural faculty showcase which was free to both public and students.

In Bloch Hall, audience members piled in, some siting on stairs and many sharing programs as the show began. 12 faculty members, each with his/her own impressive background in the music world, performed. Some of the performances included a piano trio, a percussion group, an opera vocalist and many more winded instruments. With so many events going on around campus, the director was excited to be able to hold this concert.

"There is so much going on at WVU and in the School of Music and in the College of Creative Arts," said Mich Ibrahim an interim director at the School of Music. "To get everyone here in the same place playing music together is like a miracle. All the stars are aligning for that to happen. So just alone to have everything coordinated is a really special event."