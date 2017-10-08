Honor Flight Sends Veterans to Washington D.C.: Part One

Honor Flight is a national organization with two HUBS in West Virginia that fly World War II, Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington D.C. and takes them on a tour of the nation’s capitol.

Each flight costs around $70,000, all donated funds. The flights also require volunteers who travel with the group, welcome the veterans at the airport and organize the event.

The welcoming at Ronald Reagan National airport is set up through a sub-group of the Honor Flight Network, Heroes Welcome.

The group's first stop was to the World War II Monument.

"Well it means that it's for all the deceased soldiers were killed, this is something good in memory of the deceased," said Norm Coury, World War II Veteran.

After that, the buses dropped the heroes off at the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial, which was a special and emotional time for many.

“Their names are on the wall so this is my first opportunity to see them and to touch them and almost feel their presence there that they’re not forgotten,” said George Davis Vietnam Veteran.

