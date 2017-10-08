Sophia's Run Benefits Local Non Profit Organization

Sunday morning in Morgantown, a 5K run and walk was held to benefit an area non-profit organization.

Family and friends gathered to honor a woman's long journey with breast cancer, and to raise awareness for those living through advanced illnesses.

Sophia Lowther's battle with breast cancer began in 2014. After her passing in February of this year, her family decided to honor her journey by doing something that would help others going through terminal illnesses, which is what Sophia would have wanted.

"She's just really a great person, just an angel to begin with. I see all of these other people coming out today and it's just, really just a blessing. We're blessed to have all of these people come out and support her," said John Lowther, Sophia's son.

Proceeds from this run will benefit patient care for WV Caring, formerly Hospice Care Corporation.

"What we do at WV Caring is provide support for the Mind Body and Spirit. Sophia had a long journey through her battle with cancer and we were there to be able to provide nurses, physicians, social workers, especially the spiritual component of it, as well as personal care," said Cindy Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs with WV Caring.

"They were so sweet, everybody was wonderful with Sophie, helping her, and loving her through the transition of going to heaven," said Mike Lowther, Sophia's husband.

This is the inaugural event for Sophia's Run, which is planned to be held annually to remember Sophia and other loved ones that are transitioning through life-limiting illnesses.

"All of these folk right here love her, and if they don't, they surely would if they knew her. But that's my beautiful girl, Sophia. She's what I always call 'My brilliant light," said Mike Lowther.