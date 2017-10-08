Miss WV USA Competition Held in Morgantown

Sunday afternoon, the competition to crown the new Miss WV USA and Miss WV Teen USA was held at the Creative Arts Center in Morgantown.

Contestants competed in three phases of competition.

Those phases included interviews, swimsuit competition and an evening gown competition.

Six generations of former title holders attended the event.

Before the winner was chosen, judges narrowed the field to the final 15 contestants.

"I think for someone in West Virginia, it means a tremendous amount. West Virginia is a pageant state. Its got so much history and there's so much, just genuine support that comes from within the state that the girls, they have a sisterhood that goes on for miles," said Francesca Davis, Assistant State Director of Miss WV USA.

The new Miss WV USA is Casey Lassiter of Spencer, West Virginia.