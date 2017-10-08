10th Annual Chestnut Festival is Celebrated in Rowlesburg - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

10th Annual Chestnut Festival is Celebrated in Rowlesburg

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
ROWLESBURG -

The 10th Annual Chestnut Festival was held in Rowlesburg Sunday.

The event honors the American Chestnut Tree. 

It originated with Dr. Joseph Nassif who wanted to combine science and community art.

"And the idea is to bring foot traffic to Rowlesburg. Bring more people to Rowlesburg. And to develop the idea of tourism and to get people to come here to see and do things," said Anna Nassif, Chair of Rowlesburg on Track. 

Rowlesburg is located in the heart of Appalachia where the Chestnut grows and flourishes. 

