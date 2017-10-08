Harrison County Humane Society Hosts Annual Paws & Claws Event

The Harrison County Humane Society hosted the 4th Annual Paws and Claws 5K Run/Walk at the Veterans Memorial Park & Trail in Clarksburg.

Seventy animal lovers braved the rain and came out with their furry friends to run and walk to raise funds for the humane society. This year’s event was one of the biggest and Executive Director Frankie Dennison said he hopes the event begins to grow in participation.

“We just hope to keep growing every year. Eventually, we are going to start adding some different events in with it, maybe a Fun Run for kids, and things like that. Every single penny that we raise goes to veterinary care for all the animals in our shelter,” said Dennison.

Money raised from race registrations, donations, and t-shirt sales help the humane society supplement the costs of vaccinations and spay and neutering.