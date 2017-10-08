Salem Rifle & Gun Club Shares Secret to Great Apple Butter

The 33rd Annual Apple Butter Festival began October 5 and wrapped up today after three days worth of apple butter, live music, pet show-offs and cornhole tournaments.

The festival provides live demonstrations and tasting of old fashion apple butter making. The Salem Rifle & Pistol Club has the creation down to a science. Members of the club worked long hours in preparation for the festival and worked ten-hour days to meet the high demand.

“We cook it until we can hold up a plate, throw some on it and it will stick and stay right there and no water will run out of it. If water runs out of it, it’s not done yet, and we’ll just sit there and cook it and cook it and finally we get all the water out of it and it’s ready to go,” said Club Member James Nicholson.

The club raised more than 2,500 dollars during the festival and sold nearly 200 gallons worth of award-winning apple butter.