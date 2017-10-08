Troopers Search For Suspect in Hit & Run That Killed Juvenile

State police in Barbour County are looking for a man they say was involved in a hit and run, auto-pedestrian collision that killed a juvenile on Saturday.

Junior Dale Collins, 36, fled from the collision scene around 10:00 p.m., in a dark colored Chevy Trailblazer SUV, with a brush guard, troopers said.

Felony arrest warrants for Collins, who state police believe is armed and dangerous, have been issued.

Collins, pictured here, is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, troopers say not to approach him, but to call 911.