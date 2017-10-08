POLICE: Barbour County Man Intentionally & Fatally Struck Juvenile

UPDATE (10/9/17 at 4:30 p.m.):

Collins intentionally struck a 16-year-old boy with his vehicle on Saturday night, according to the West Virginia State Police.

According to several witness testimonies, police said Collins hit the boy with his vehicle while he was standing in a ditch line along East Spall Lick Road in Philippi.

Collins sped from the scene, police said, and was apprehended on Sunday.

The boy was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Collins is charged with voluntary manslaughter and hit and run with death and has bond set at $100,000 cash only.

UPDATE (10/8/17 at 1:30 p.m.):

Collins was apprehended without incident in Barbour County. He is charged with voluntary manslaughter and hit and run with death.

UPDATE (10/8/17 at 9:30 a.m.):

According to the Barbour County 911 Communications Center, fatal hit and run suspect Junior Collins is in police custody.

ORIGINAL (10/8/17 at 7:30 a.m.):

West Virginia State Police in Barbour County are looking for a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run, auto-pedestrian collision that killed a juvenile on Saturday.

Junior Collins, 36, fled from the scene around 10 p.m. in a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer SUV, with a brush guard, troopers said.

Felony arrest warrants for Collins, who police believe is armed and dangerous, have been issued.

Collins is described as being 6'4" and weighing 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, troopers say not to approach him but to call 911.