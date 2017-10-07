West Virginians Vote Yes on Road Bond Referendum

After Saturday's vote, West Virginians voted "yes" to the proposed road bond referendum by a large majority.

With all precincts reporting late in the evening, unofficial results showed "yes" received more than 72% of the vote with 87, 751 votes. "No" received more than 27% with 32, 759 votes. In total 120, 510 votes were tallied.

The $1.6 billion bond package will launch a massive construction effort to fix roads, bridges and highways across the mountain state.

On Saturday night Governor Jim Justice held a press conference and said it was a huge economic victory for West Virginia.

He has predicted the program will generate 48,000 new jobs over the next 10 years.

Secretary of State Mac Warner had a busy day supervising the election. He traveled to five counties visiting many polling stations.

He said since this is his first year, he wanted to make sure he understood how everything came together and took time to work with polling stations and county clerks, even supervising the counting in Upshur County.

"This is my first election, so it's good to get out there an actually watch the process, experience it first hand, see how the poll workers are handling things, he said. "It seemed to be a slow day at most of the locations, but seemed like it was running on track. The county clerks are doing just a great job getting everything prepared and the poll workers trained. I thought everything was running smooth from the counties I observed."

