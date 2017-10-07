The 81st Mountain State Forest Festival Holds Grand Feature Parade

The 81st Annual Mountain State Forest Festival Grand Feature Parade took over downtown Elkins with the sound of music, colorful floats, velvet dresses, and Queen Silvia and her court.

The four division parade hosted more than 100 businesses, middle school, high school, and collegiate bands from all over the state, trick motorcyclists performing daring moves, and multiple organizations coming to show off their festival spirit. Queen Silvia reflected on the week and is happy to have this unique experience.

“It’s been a great experience; today has been awesome, a little bit tiring from the week but everything is just awesome about it. To be Queen Silvia it just means everything. It’s so much fun. I wish everyone could enjoy the experience I have,” said Morgan Stephens, Queen Silvia LXXXI.

The Mountain State Forest Festival is one of the oldest and largest festivals in the state and the two-mile parade route showcased all the state has to offer.