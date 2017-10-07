Upshur County Hosts First Annual Safety Expo

Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, dispatchers, and community members in Upshur County came together at Tractor Supply to host the First Annual Upshur County Emergency Service Expo and Safety Fair.

Crews led demonstrations ranging from the use of the jaws of life to small enclosure fire demonstrations. Kids were encouraged to participate in a range of events to teach them more about emergency situations and how to protect yourself and others.

“We got together with all the fire chiefs and all the emergency services in the county and thought the kids need something to prepare a safety awareness day, smoke detectors, how to do CPR, how to get out of a burning building and we thought if we could just teach one kid to save a life or to get out of a house we’ll be a success,” said Upshur County EMS EMT Kris Barron.

The event was a huge success with more than 200 kids in the first hour. The emergency crews hope to continue hosting the annual event.