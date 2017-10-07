Mural Dedicated to First Women's Basketball Player to Slam Dunk

On December 21, 1984, Georgeann Wells made history at the formerly named Randolph County Armory when she became the first woman to dunk a basketball in a game.

Wells was playing for West Virginia University in a game versus the College of Charleston.

She returned to Elkins for a mural dedication to honor her and this great moment in sports history at the Phil Gainer Community Center. Wells spent the afternoon signing autographs and remembering the history made that day.

“It was an inbound play here, actually at that hoop up there, over there where it actually happened, and it was just a long pass and as soon as I received the pass slam dunked it and it was done; it was over. We made history here in Elkins,” said All-American Basketball Player Georgeann Wells.

The mural was painted by local artist Brad Basil and will hang in the Community Center for all to remember the unique history.