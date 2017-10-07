Road Bond Referendum Gets Mixed Reaction from Voters

Saturday was Election Day across West Virginia as voters cast ballots on a massive road bond referendum.

Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis was at the Capitol throughout the day getting reactions as there was a small trickle of voters going into a polling place near Downtown Charleston Saturday afternoon. On a gorgeous day outside, many people were simply doing other things, and that kept voter turnout low.

Still, support for the $1.6 billion state road bond vote, seemed strong.



"I'm definitely for the bond referendum," said Deno Stanley who voted "yes". "And look we need lots of great roads to bring lots of commerce into West Virginia and into Charleston. If they can't get here, they're not going to come."

Others just don't trust the government, especially with such a large amount of money:



"No, the money should be used for other things," said Lynn Sandy who voted "no". "I just don't trust the Legislature or the Governor to allocate it properly."

The bonds would fix and build new roads, highways and bridges. A polling place in Elkview was one of the busiest in Kanawha County.

"With growing economies, comes economic and structural development with the roads and stuff," said Mark Simonton, who voted "yes". "And I think it is important that we continue to invest money in our state to better it, to attract new business."

Others had practical reasons.

Samuel Thompson, Voted "Yes" on Road Bonds

"I got a truck, you see that truck? I want the roads fixed, so that tells you something right there. I want the roads fixed," said Samuel Thompson who voted "yes".

The Governor says many of the construction projects could start soon, if the road bond referendum passes.

The polls close at 7:30 and results will be tallied at the Secretary of State's Office inside the Capitol. Governor Justice has scheduled a news conference to discuss the outcome.

We'll have an update tonight on 12 News.