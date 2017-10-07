Barktoberfest Held at VA Dog Park in Clarksburg

The VA Dog Park in Clarksburg was a bit busier than usual on Saturday because of Barktoberfest.

The event is hosted by WV Dogs, a local group that promotes responsible dog ownership.

Activities for both pups and their humans included a costume contest and a best pet tricks contest.

WV Dogs holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year to support the VA Dog Park.

"In the spring we have our annual Easter Egg Hunt," said President of WV Dogs Carla Kesling. "We always have the Easter Bunny here for that. It's just a fun time with your pet and it's to support worthy causes."

All proceeds from the Barktoberfest will be donated to the VA dog Park to make improvements to the dogs' favorite hangout.