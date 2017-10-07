Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum Holds Annual Fall Festival

The Annual Fall Festival was held Saturday at the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston and continued the tradition of family fun for all ages.

Karaoke, talent competitions, costume contests, children's games and more were offered to the community.

Opportunities to explore the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum are always offered including heritage and paranormal tours, zombie paintball, flashlight tours and the haunted house.

"It's definitely an important piece of history for people," said Paranormal Tour Guide Brandi Butcher. "It's really enlightening for people to come in and see what the past was like for the mentally ill. It really is a big thing for the town of Weston and for the facility, like I said, it brings families in, it educates people, and it's a lot of fun as well."

Flashlight tours and daytime paranormal tours are given all throughout the month of October.