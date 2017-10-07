Harrison County Residents to Compete in National Special Olympics

Two Harrison County residents will be traveling to Seattle next July to represent West Virginia in the 2018 national special Olympics.

Described as "the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities", Chloe Rowand and Jenny Moore were selected to compete and held an fundraiser event at the Stonewood Fire Department. The event included a Dice Run where motorcyclists rode around town, ending at the fire station for a spaghetti dinner.

Volunteers from the fire department, special Olympics Harrison County groups, friends and family help put the event together. The goal is to raise enough money to help with the cost of traveling to the big event in Seattle this summer while also spreading awareness about the games.

Jenny Moore will compete in the bowling event and has been involved with the Special Olympics since she was 11 years old. She participated in previous Special Olympics Winter games winning medals in events such as skiing, cheer leading, bowling, track and volleyball.

Chloe Rowand has been involved with the game since the young age of eight years old. She was named Athlete of the Year in 2017, is on the cheer leading team, runs track, bowls, and works on her football skills. This summer she will compete in track events.

The group hopes to host another event earlier this Spring.

Visit the Special Olympics Harrison County WV Facebook page for more information and events. Any looking to sponsor these athletics or who would look to make a donations can contact Megan Rowand at megan.d.rowand@gmail.com