National Disability Employment Awareness Month Celebration Held in Harrison County

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month and it was celebrated Saturday at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort.

The event was put on by Job Squad, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and support needs.

Organizers say West Virginia has the highest per-capita incident rate of people with disabilities and the lowest rate of employing people with disabilities.

"The idea is to promote the fact that people with disabilities make great employees," said Jim Womeldorff, CEO of Job Squad, Inc. "They tend to value their jobs and stay with them longer than people from the general public."

Live music and entertainment were provided, featuring The Davisson Brothers Band.

Children enjoyed free activities including bounce houses, bungee run, sumo wrestling, playground, tug-o-war, and face painting.