Runnin' For Research 5K Supports Headache and Migraine Research

Cheat Lake Park in Morgantown was the location for Saturday's Runnin' for Research 5K Walk and Run, sponsored by Running for Research, Inc.

The organization raises funds to support headache and migraine research.

It's goal is to donate $75,000 this year to support the cause.

Migraines are classified as a silent disease because there is no way of telling if someone has one.

"There's no outward manifestation, and so it's important to raise awareness for diseases like migraine and other headache disorders so that people really know that this is an important issue," said event organizer David Watson. "It needs to be well funded and we need to keep working on finding better and better treatments."

A representative from Congressman David McKinley's office was present to show support for the cause and to those who suffer from headache and migraines.