Antero Resources Donates $600,000 To Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

On Friday evening civic and business leaders gathered at The Waldomore to celebrate the progress of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Antero Resources pledged its support by donating $600,000 to restore the theater

"Once complete the Robinson Grand will once again attract performing arts programs and productions drawing children,teens, adults, seniors as well as schools and community organizations to the events and memories. It will also attract more area businesses and invest in the kind of economic development that strengthens a community's fabric," said Antero Resources Senior Vice President Al Schopp.

The public phase of the fundraising campaign is set to kick off within the next month.