Philip Barbour High School Sophomore Brings Weather Forecast to Students

Five women were arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges late Thursday and early Friday in Harrison County.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department told our sister station, 13 News, that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV.
Clarksburg Police arrested a Harrison County teacher at Washington Irving Middle School Wednesday, October 4.
Police say a West Virginia woman allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend has died.
Harrison County deputies arrested a man Friday on a drug charge.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
A Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the state line, according to Maryland State Police.
Three Fairmont residents were arrested Monday after police found two, young children living in filth.
Thursday afternoon, employees from Kroger stores throughout the area rallied for a fair contract.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
