Deputies Arrest Stonewood Man on Drug Charge

Harrison County deputies arrested a man Friday on a drug charge.
Derrick Harbert, 26, of Stonewood, was arrested after deputies responded to a welfare check request on Ingram Road in Quiet Dell.
Deputies said Harbert was asleep in the driver a black Suzuki when they arrived. A woman was also asleep in the passenger seat. Deputies were able to wake Harbert after several attempts, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies asked Harbert if he was ok, and Harbert said he was just tired, deputies said.
Deputies found a syringe and a spoon with white powder substance on it in Harbert's lap. The deputies asked Harbert what was at his feet and he gave the deputies a small bag stating that it was subutex, according to a criminal complaint.
The deputies searched the vehicle. Deputies found over two small bags of methamphetamine, another spoon with white powered substance on it, 100 small bags, four syringes and a scale, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies also found notes that listed measurements, money and "drug slang."
Harbert was charged with possession with intent to deliver.
