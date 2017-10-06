Deputies Arrest Stonewood Man on Drug Charge

Harrison County deputies arrested a man Friday on a drug charge.

Derrick Harbert, 26, of Stonewood, was arrested after deputies responded to a welfare check request on Ingram Road in Quiet Dell.

Deputies said Harbert was asleep in the driver a black Suzuki when they arrived. A woman was also asleep in the passenger seat. Deputies were able to wake Harbert after several attempts, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies asked Harbert if he was ok, and Harbert said he was just tired, deputies said.

Deputies found a syringe and a spoon with white powder substance on it in Harbert's lap. The deputies asked Harbert what was at his feet and he gave the deputies a small bag stating that it was subutex, according to a criminal complaint.

The deputies searched the vehicle. Deputies found over two small bags of methamphetamine, another spoon with white powered substance on it, 100 small bags, four syringes and a scale, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies also found notes that listed measurements, money and "drug slang."

Harbert was charged with possession with intent to deliver.