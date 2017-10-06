West Virginians to Vote on Road Bond

West Virginians will vote on a proposed road bond referendum Saturday.
The proposal would allow the state to sell $1.6 billion in bonds to be used for improvement and construction of state roads and bridges.
Early voting for the referendum ended on Wednesday.
The polls will open Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
