West Virginians to Vote on Road Bond

West Virginians will vote on a proposed road bond referendum Saturday.

The proposal would allow the state to sell $1.6 billion in bonds to be used for improvement and construction of state roads and bridges.

Early voting for the referendum ended on Wednesday.

The polls will open Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

