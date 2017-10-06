MVB Bank Customers Targeted in Texting Scam

Texting has become one of the most common forms of communication. But recently some North Central West Virginia MVB Bank customers have received fraudulent texts asking for personal information.

The messages claim to be from the MVBBKInc Fraud Center, they direct users to click a link and verify changes and then to call a number to reactivate their cards.

Although the scammers are contacting customers, bank officials said they do not believe any customer information has been compromised.

"We believe that it was mobile phone carriers that were targeted, not directly our bank. And it was a regional phishing scam. And we have no indication that any clients personal information was obtained through the bank," said Amy Baker, MVB vice president of corporate communications.

Bank representatives said they work hard to protect customer information, and they'll never ask customers to send sensitive information via text message.

"MVB and any other reputable banking agency would never request personal information from you via text. So that's a clear sign that it's a scam if you receive something like that. So we're thankful to the clients who reached out to let us know that was happening so we could spread the word," said Baker.

If you ever receive a suspicious text, call or email claiming to be from your bank don't respond, instead, contact local law enforcement. It's also important to contact a local branch of your bank so other customers can be notified.