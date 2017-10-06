Attorney General Announces Funding for State Crime Lab

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and State Police Colonel Jan Cahill have announced a $1 million contribution to the state’s crime lab for a backlog of tests.

Morrisey said the money will allow for more personnel and more equipment to process the high volume of drug identification tests faster.

He added this is an important part in fighting the state’s drug epidemic.

“This backlog in the crime lab really impairs our criminal justice system,” Morrisey continued. The fundamentals of criminal justice are to meet out justice swiftly and when you have to wait for a crime lab test to come back 262 days that means you’re not prosecuting people who may be guilty and you’re not exonerating people who are innocent.”

The Attorney General also contributed $1 million to the crime lab last year, which was transferred from his office’s Consumer Protection Fund.

“This really comes from the drug settlements,” Morrisey explained. “As many people know there have been a lot of drug settlements over the last few years and so we think these resources will be a real value added to the police who are on the front lines.”