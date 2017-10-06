27th Annual Fall Cancer Conference Held

The 27th annual Fall Cancer Conference was held Friday at the Erickson alumni center. The theme of this year's conference was Translating Personal Medicine into Cancer Care.

The Annual Cancer Conference hosted by the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center and the WVU Cancer Institute updates local practitioners and employees about the latest findings in new cancer research.

"Cancer care is changing really rapidly," said Richard Goldberg, Director of the WVU Cancer Institute."Lots of new drugs, Lots of new approaches, and staying up to date in it is a constant challenge. So the purpose of this meeting is to try and be sure that our practitioners know the latest things and can bring their patients the best possible treatment."

This knowledge-based conference is designed for physicians, physician assistants, pharmacists, nurses and other health care providers interested in cancer treatment.

"So as a part of our conference, we have an opportunity to interact with representatives from Pharmaceutical companies and of course all of the new drugs that are being marketed that we're prescribing are sold by pharmaceutical companies," said Goldberg. "They help to support the conference because they're interested in getting the latest information into the hands of the practitioners as well, so it's a great partnership."

"I think the conference is important. It's not only designed for people at WVU Medicine to attend, but it's also for people that come across the region," said Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, Director of Clinical services for the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center and Surgeon in Chief. "And so it allows us to be able to educate, which is one of the missions of the WVU Cancer Institute. And it also allows us to interact with providers that we don't interact with on a face to face basis, but allow us to communicate this way. It's a wonderful event."