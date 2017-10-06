Morgan Stephens Crowned Queen Silvia LXXXI

The Outdoor Amphitheater of Davis & Elkins College was packed with festival goers for the Royal Coronation of Maid Silvia.

Morgantown resident Morgan Alyssa Stephens was crowned Queen Silvia of the 81st Mountain State Forest Festival. Attended by 40 princesses from around the state, two maids of honor and a minor court, she donned her gown and was crowned during the outdoor ceremony.

“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our natural beauty, our natural resources, and it’s a huge economic impact in not only Elkins and Randolph County but the entire state of West Virginia. So, both from an economic standpoint and just tradition and honoring our state, it’s super,” said Director General Chad Shoemaker.

The weather was perfect for this year’s celebration and really showed off all the Mountain State Forest Festival has to offer.